Rockford leaders host virtual event celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week

The economic impact in the hospitality and tourism industry is nine times greater during the coronavirus pandemic than it was post 9/11.

A sobering statistic to start off national travel and tourism week. And it's one reason why Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara has set up a hospitality and tourism committee; add up of more than a dozen political and business leaders, who will meet weekly to discuss the pandemic's impact on tourism as well recovery efforts. RACVP President John Groh says in 2018 6.8 million dollars in local taxes were generated through hospitality and tourism, but one-third of all unemployment claims in March and April were in that industry.

“Whether it's our independent restaurants, our attractions and our venues that are closed,” said Groh. “Our hotels that have really built through-the-floor occupancy like we have never seen before. So, getting that industry restarted, rebounding our economy and getting ourselves back to work is so desperately important