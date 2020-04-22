Rockford leader joins Illinois mayors' virtual coronavirus roundtable

As the first month of Governor JB Pritzker's “Stay at Home” order comes to a close, six Illinois mayors throughout the region, including the leader of the Forest City, gather virtually to discuss how their municipalities are working for their residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

"No one's to blame, we're all in this together," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Six Illinois mayors sit down for a virtual roundtable, discussing the impact COVID-19 has had on their communities.

"This is such an unprecedented issue that if you're a Republican mayor, or you're a Democrat, or you're a non-partisan, we all are facing the same challenges, and we're trying to do this to face them together so that we can benefit our citizens, and not again put more onus on citizens' backs," said McNamara.

From analyzing the increase in positive cases in long-term care facilities and among first responders to looking for solutions for small businesses impacted by the virus, leaders from Rockford, Aurora, Springfield, Joliet, Waukegan and Champaign focus on helping their residents through this difficult time.

"We're going to be asked for more and more services as our small local businesses need help, as our citizens need help. They're going to look to their local municipalities for that help. And we are not going to have the funds to be able to help them the ways that we want to,” said Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen.

"We're the home of Abraham Lincoln. It's all about government of the people, by the people, for the people, doesn't matter where you're serving. That's what it's all about," said Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder.

This discussion comes after 100 city leaders nationwide, including Mayor McNamara, sent a letter asking the Trump administration to increase production of critical medical supplies.