Rockford lawmakers look to eliminate daylight saving time changes

We are less than two days away from daylight saving time when we move our clocks forward one hour.

"The daylight saving time is an unnecessary hassle," said Dr. Pradas Kilaru, Cardiologist at MercyHealth.

"It throws off people's schedules and times," said State Senator Dave Syverson.

“I think people are done with that they don't want to do it anymore," said State Senator Steve Stadelman.

Early Sunday morning most Americans' clocks will spring forward an hour all part of daylight saving time.

"This was done on behalf of farmers 100 years ago and it is not necessary today," Syverson said.

Some Illinois lawmakers say it's too much of a hassle. In November the Senate passed a bill that would have Illinoisans move their clocks ahead on Sunday and never change it again.

"We felt it was a valid enough bill to move out of the Senate but now it's in the house where I think it still hasn't moved out of committee," Stadelman said.

"You can imagine the chaos that would happen if Illinois had one time zone, Wisconsin had a different time zone," Syverson said.

And there may be health risks, Kilaru says heart attacks jump 24% with the start of Daylight Saving Time.

"The less we sleep the more stressed we are and the stress causes a release of stress hormone and adrenaline that can surge especially if you have to wake up one hour earlier than you are used to,” Kilaru said.

Kilaru suggests waking up earlier a few days leading up to the time switch to help your body adjust.

"Get up and go out for a walk when you see the sunlight. The daylight does affect our mind and hormone which will reset your clock," Kilaru said.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that don't observe the time change.