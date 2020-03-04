Rockford lawmaker's bill on Native American mascots moves forward

Rockford Rep. Maurice West's bill about Native American mascots takes a step forward Wednesday.

The Illinois House's Elementary & Secondary Education: School Curriculum & Policies Committee passed a first reading of the bill.

Rep. West, a Democrat, says it cleared with the understanding that it would not move forward for a second reading until he can introduce an amendment.

That amendment would create the Native American Tribal Commission of Illinois. It would be made up of representatives from federally recognized tribes and would be the group to oversee the schools' requests. West says there would not be a blanket denial or acceptance of mascots; it would be decided on a case-by-case basis.

West introduced the bill in February after a group of students at Hononegah High School asked that district's school board to remove the Indians mascot. The request launched passionate debate among those for and against the idea.

West says he has until May 31 to get the bill through the legislature.