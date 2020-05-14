Rockford law enforcement speak out against spike in crime

All six of Rockford’s homicides this year have happened in the last six weeks and during the ‘shelter-in-place’ order. Police and Winnebago County leaders held a joint press conference, reacting to the spike in violence and the message they have for those behind the trigger.

"The level of violence that we have seen the last six weeks in Winnebago County is absolutely unacceptable," said Hite Ross.

With 10 weapons charges in the last 13 days, law enforcement officials are frustrated as police face an increase in crime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To say it is disheartening is not doing it justice. It's very, very aggravating. We're looking for the public's help to help us solve some of these cases,” said O’Shea.

After an officer was shot at during a weapons search Wednesday, State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross urges residents to step up and help fight what she calls the visible enemy of violence in the community.

"There has not been a moratorium on violent crime in Winnebago County and those who continue to commit violent crime in our community will be held accountable," said Hite Ross.

Rockford's sixth homicide took place Wednesday night after five people were shot at a gas station on West State Street. Chief Dan O'Shea says his message is clear.

“Give up your guns, or we’re coming after you. Not just the 300 cops here. Every state cop, every county cop, every federal agency I can find, we're going to bring here and we are going to go after these clowns and put them in prison,” said O’Shea.

Police arrested 22-year-old Dontrel Brown, one of the suspects allegedly involved in the weapons search shooting.

Chief O'Shea says the unnamed officer, who was sent to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, is back on the job.