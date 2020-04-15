Rockford housing market sales see increase in March

"You may not have a lot of buyer activity but for those buyers that are out there looking, they're very serious," said broker Brittany Schultz.

The March housing numbers are in and in spite of the economy's freeze amid COVID-19, the Rockford region saw an increase of 3.3 percent from last year.

"The inventory isn't there for as far as what we need for people to list their houses and sellers that want to sell their house, but the buyers are still there. People still want to buy properties, they still need to buy properties," said Schultz.

Adopting increased safety measures, Rockford Area Realtors CEO Conor Brown says real estate teams are still hard at work, keeping the area's housing market alive.

"It's radically changed the way we do business. Everything from open houses are no longer allowed, to showings are limited to four people. People are wearing booties and masks and all doors are being left open, lights are all being left on, so that people don't touch surfaces and so that we can have a safe environment for people to view the property," said Brown.

"We had a lot of this stuff in place before for electronic contracts, virtual tours, and virtual showings. That stuff was all there, just not utilized as much. Now, this is kind of pushing the curve where we have to utilize that stuff a little more," said Schultz.

Brown says while growth numbers were a drop compared to the first two months of the year, he says this March saw the region's second highest total sales numbers in the last 14 years.