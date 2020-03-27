Rockford housing market impacted by shelter-in-place order

The Rockford housing market continues to improve every month but the stay-at-home order might change that.

"I can't wait till there is some kind of normalcy to all of this," said Christina Campbell, Key Realty.

The spring home sales season typically ramps up in March.

"We were starting to see that and now it's kind of tapered off as far as that goes," Campbell said.

Campbell says the shelter-in-place order changed her business immediately.

"The phone is ringing a little bit less. However I am taking four listings this week," Campbell said.

Campbell says the current situation makes this a buyer's market.

"It's a great time to buy, interest rates are still on the low end and there might be a little bit less competition at this point," Campbell said.

Campbell's business partner Lindsay Castronovo says people searching for a home during the crisis can be assured realtors are taking safety precautions.

"The homeowner had a little sign right when you walked in asking you to use the hand sanitizer before walking through the house. and we are just doing our best not to touch anything except for light switches," Castronovo said.

"Everything is changing. I mean it truly is. Our approach to showing homes," said Conor Brown, Rockford Area Realtors CEO.

Brown says technology will keep the Rockford housing market strong.

"Take advantage of as much as possible online even the governor allowed for notaries to be done electronically. So if you have video and audio you can have something notarized. Everyone is trying to be as flexible as possible during these uncertain times,” Brown said.

The COVID-19 shelter-in-place order will impact homeowners with lower mortgage rates and realtors hope to see sales pick up again sometime in April.