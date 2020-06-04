Rockford highway projects underway

Multiple highway projects by the Illinois Department of Transportation will begin in Rockford this June.

The seven projects represent more than $65 million in investments for the region, with $42.9 million coming from Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program, according to IDOT.

All the projects are along the Interstate 90 and Interstate 39 corridor, between Gardner Street and Baxter Road and between Meridian Road and Shaw Road. Four of the seven are ongoing, with three starting later this summer.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time when traveling through this corridor. Drivers are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, watch for traffic signals, be aware of width restrictions, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment, according to IDOT.

A breakdown of the projects are listed below.

• U.S. 20 and Illinois 2 interchange reconstruction began in spring 2019, with an anticipated fall completion date. Detours are posted for this area, and lane closures will be necessary for the completion of this project.

• I-39 resurfacing from Baxter Road to Harrison Avenue began earlier this year, with a scheduled fall completion date. Lane and ramp closures will be necessary for the completion of this project, which also includes replacing guardrails. Detours and alternate routes are posted for this area.

• Illinois 251 resurfacing from Machesney Park to the Wisconsin state line began earlier this year, with a scheduled fall completion date. Single lane closures will be necessary for the completion of the project, which includes reconstructing guardrail.

• Illinois 2 pavement repairs to the lane lines from Latham Road to Elmwood Road will start in June and require a month to complete. Single lane closures will be necessary for the completion of the project. All lanes will remain open on weekends.

• Business U.S. 20 pavement repairs from Buckley Drive to Shaw Road will begin in July and take approximately three months to complete. Overnight lane closures will be required, with occasional ones in the daytime.

• Business U.S. 20 resurfacing and replacing traffic signals from Meridian Road to Springfield Avenue will begin in July and take approximately three months to complete. Single lane closures will be necessary. All lanes will remain open on weekends.

• Illinois 173 and I-39/I-90 resurfacing with traffic signal upgrades will being in July and take approximately one month to complete. Single lane closures will be necessary. All lanes will remain open on weekends.

“Across the nation, highway construction and maintenance continue as essential infrastructure activities. Illinois is no different,” acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “These projects represent a significant investment in the Rockford area that will improve safety, mobility and create economic opportunity for years to come. Please, slow down and pay extra attention driving in and around any work zone.”