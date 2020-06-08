Rockford health care workers and medical students kneel for George Floyd

"This is just the first step among many that we need to take as a community to make the world a better place," said Christian Schmidt, medical student.

Schmidt took a knee for 10 minutes alongside his peers to honor George Floyd and all victims of excessive force.

"I got to say it's painful to kneel for 10 minutes. So many things go through your mind and you just realize this is not even remotely close to what it would feel like for someone to kneel on your neck," Schmidt said.

"That's a terribly long time after about four minutes you can hardly believe it's not over yet,” said Carrie Foust, director of communications at UIC College of Medicine Rockford.

The event was organized by “White Coats for Black Lives” a group looking to bring awareness to improvements that must be made in health care for people of color.

"Physicians are members of society that are often looked up to and seen as people who lay aside their own beliefs and attitudes to care for everyone no matter what they look like. We would be missing the point if we wouldn't be taking a stand here," Schmidt said.

"As a medical healthcare community and institution we must teach the right things at the right time to people who are going to be able to make a huge difference for this problem," Foust said.

Staff and students from all four UIC College of Medicine campuses participated in the event.