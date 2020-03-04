Rockford groups work together to save the enviornment

A local business and nature preserve come together for an initiative to provide more resources for habitat restoration and environmental education.

"Today we will be giving our first donation to Severson Dells of $2,000," said Jarrod Hennis, Owner of Rockford Art Deli.

Hennis says his shop's mission is to provide high-quality products in the most eco-friendly way.

"With Allmade t-shirts, switching to water-based inks, just being more aware of what we are doing and what we are putting in the trash," Hennis said.

During a news conference Wednesday, RAD announced a joint initiative,1% for the Planet, that's an organization that allows businesses to pledge 1% of their annual profits to an environmental group. In this case, RAD will work with Severson Dells Nature Center.

"I'm an advocate for the outdoors hiking and doing what I can for the planet and it's a good partnership," Hennis said.

"It's a great opportunity to work with a business that is interested in supporting sustainability and the environment and we are really excited to be apart of that effort," said Ann Wasser, Director of Severson Dells Nature Center.