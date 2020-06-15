Rockford PD: Man with gun robs Rockford gas station

A gas station was robbed by a man with a handgun in Rockford early Sunday morning.

A cashier told police he was robed while working at Fas Fuel at 3302 11th St. at 3:20 a.m.

A white man armed with a silver handgun made off with approximately $200, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.