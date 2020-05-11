Rockford gas prices up 26 cents over the past week, AAA says

Over the last week, AAA says gas prices are up nearly 26 cents in Rockford. As of Monday, the average price for gas in the Forest City is $1.97, up from $1.71 at this point one week ago.

One month ago, the average gas price in Rockford was $1.69. Average gas price in Illinois is now at $2.12, up 26 cents since last week. Illinois along with Indiana, which saw a 26 cent increase to $1.86 per gallon on average are among the top 10 largest weekly increases, AAA says.

The national gas price average is six cents more expensive on the week at $1.84, but still cheaper on the month and year – three cents and $1.02 less, respectively.

Regardless of the national increase, 40 states still have averages $2.00 or less per gallon.

“Pump prices are fluctuating throughout the country as demand increases and gasoline stocks decrease,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The boost in demand continues to push pump prices up around the country, as more states re-open businesses. Motorists in the Great Lakes, Central, South and Southeast states are seeing the most volatility at the pump.”

The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest data report showed demand for gasoline increased by 800,000 b/d to 6.7 million b/d last week, which is 3.2 million b/d less than last year at this time. Gas demand is expected to continue to grow, leading pump prices to continue their increase.

The Great Lakes and Central States region is seeing the highest volatility in the country at the pump with eight states in the region topping the list for the largest weekly change. This region routinely sees pump price fluctuation, so it is no surprise to see significant increases within the Great Lakes and Central states as many states begin to re-open.

In addition to being home to the largest weekly increases, the Midwest is also the only region in the country with state gas price averages more expensive compared to last month.