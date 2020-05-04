Rockford gas prices rise for first time in 10 weeks as states gradually reopen

For the first time in two months, gas prices in Rockford have gone up. Experts say to expect more pump price fluctuations in the coming weeks.

According to AAA, the average price for gas if $1.71 per gallon, where a week ago the average price was $1.60 per gallon.

The cheapest gas station in Rockford is priced at $1.35 per gallon, according to GasBuddy and the most expensive is $1.80 per gallon.

The national average for the price of gas is at $1.78 per gallon, still more than a dollar cheaper than at this point last year.

Pump price fluctuation will continue across the country in coming weeks, especially as more states re-open and motorists begin driving more.

“As some states begin to re-open businesses, those states will likely see demand increase and pump prices will likely follow suit” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although U.S. gasoline demand has incrementally increased, it remains below 6 million b/d.”