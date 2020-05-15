Rockford funeral homes get creative to help families put their loved ones to rest

Funerals don't stop just because of a pandemic so funeral homes are coming up with more creative ways to put loved ones to rest.

"You can't put grief on hold," said Scott Olson, Olson Funeral and Cremation Services president.

Grieving the loss of a loved one while also finding a way to hold a service with coronavirus restrictions can be tough but funeral homes are adapting to these times.

"It's definitely been an interesting process going through this both with families and our team," Olson said.

Olson has created multiple options for families.

"We are doing quite a bit of online arrangements. We always had that ability but we have increased our software capabilities," Olson said.

Olson's is offering drive-thru visitations so mourners can still be a part of the funeral from a distance. There's also a new program called "Hugs from Home".

"We set-up balloons in our chapel and we hang notes from them that we receive to give the family a little bit of peace that they are not going through this alone," Olson said.

"Most families have been very understanding of the situation as well as not wanting to put themselves at risk," said Garrett Lizer, Delehanty Funeral Home Director.

Lizer says many families he works with will hold a small ceremony during the pandemic with plans for a bigger send-off in the future.

" A funeral home doesn't just end on the day of the services we are always here for the families and we are going to continue working with them to provide the services when we can," Lizer said.

Many funeral ceremonies are being streamed online so mourners can watch from home while still sending arrangements to the funeral homes.