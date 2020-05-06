Rockford's Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive postponed

The annually held Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive set for Saturday in Rockford has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was set to take place for the twenty-eighth year on May 9. That date has not yet been rescheduled, according to an announcement by the USPS on Wednesday morning.

"The USPS, NALC, as well as other national partners, are fully committed to rescheduling the food drive later in 2020," according to the USPS announcement.

The USPS claims it is unlikely those involved in the food drive will be able to safely participate six weeks from now.

"While we may not be able to safely conduct the food drive on its traditional date, we encourage those that would participate to consider donations that may be safely made to food banks in the form of food or financial assistance," according to the USPS.