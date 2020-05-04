Rockford fireworks show still set for 4th of July, no parade

Rockford residents will still have fireworks this year, just scaled back.

That's according to Rockford's 4th of July committee. However, there will be no parade or other entertainment. Since 1963, the 4th of July committee has brought fireworks to Rockford residents. The volunteers said it is important that the fireworks show continue to bring the community something to look forward to.

All other festivities including the parade, carnival, patriotic prayer breakfast, Davis Park entertainment, and food vendors are canceled. The committee said it will be in constant contact with city leaders in the months leading up to the event.

Donations for the fireworks can be made at www.4thandlights.com or mailed to the office: 728 N. Prospect St., Suite 107, Rockford IL 61107.