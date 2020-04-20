Rockford families host parade to welcome home their soldiers

Two Rockford families host parades to welcome home their soldiers who were serving overseas in Afghanistan.

The family of solider Armando Solto tied balloons and streamers to their cars and paraded by Solto's house throwing candy and shouting "We're happy you're home!"

Solto's grandparents, Rafael and Cynthia Nava, say they are very close with their grandson, and are very excited to have him home.

"I can't believe he's home," said Rafael. "He's my grandson. I love him, and we're so proud of him."

Family and friends along with fellow firefighters and police officers held a parade for solider Justin Windham who also returned home from Afghanistan. Windham is also a Rockford Firefighter.

"Here to support him. welcome him home and just let him know that we're proud of him and so glad he's home," said fellow firefighter Joel Bradford.

Windham says he's happy to be back home with his family and is looking forward to spending time with his kids.