Rockford entertainment venues see an uptick in ticket sales

Rockford leaders say the city is becoming an entertainment destination with venues selling out nearly every week.

"We started out this year really strong,” said Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment Executive Director Troy Flynn.

"This is a very busy venue,” said Friends of the Coronado Foundation Executive Director Beth Howard.

2020 is starting out to be the year for RAVE.

"We've seen significant growth year after year in our attendance numbers, the types of events we are promoting," Flynn said.

In January and February, the BMO Harris Bank Center and Coronado Performing Arts Center combined hosted 35 days of events entertaining nearly 95,000 guests.

"Hot Wheel Monster Trucks did fantastic numbers, it was very affordable and family-friendly and it obviously proves it can sell 3 shows," Flynn said.

Comedians Jeff Dunham and George Lopez also filled thousands of seats in the Forest City.

"Our comedy has been off the charts this season," Flynn said.

Flynn credits the support from Rockford citizens and those who travel to town for a night out.

"35% to 37% that are coming out of Chicago,” Flynn said.

And it's not just adults enjoying the acts, Howard says the theater welcomed nearly 9,000 kids in 2019.

"There's a lot of families that don't get to go into Chicago or don't go to Madison to see shows," Howard said.

Howard says it truly takes a full cast of workers to fill the seats for every show.

"You just have to hand it to all the hands getting this done," Howard said.

RAVE also works hand in hand with the Rockford Ice Hogs, who have seven regular-season home games left. For more info on upcoming events call the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.