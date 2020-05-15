Rockford courthouse employee tests positive for coronavirus, building closed

A Rockford Federal Courthouse employee tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

The Stanley J. Roszkowski Courthouse at 327 S. Church St. is currently closed through Wednesday, May 20 after Rebecca R. Pallmeyer — Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court — made the announcement. The employee works on several floors of the courthouse.

A limited number of employees have been allowed inside the courthouse since Wednesday, March 18. People who were inside the courthouse within the last ten days should remain at home and practice social distancing for 14 days, according to the announcement.

"Staff are encouraged to continue monitoring yourselves for symptoms associated with the virus and contact your healthcare provider with any questions," according to a statement from Chief Judge Pallmeyer.

There is currently no public access and staff members will not be allowed into the building.

"Persons who need court action should refer to the Court website," according Chief Judge Pallmeyer. "Because of the potential contact throughout the building, we understand that GSA will hire a contractor to conduct a detailed cleaning of the entire Courthouse."