Rockford company hosts virtual job fair series

Express Employment Professionals will be hosting a series of Virtual Job Fairs every Wednesday in June from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., beginning on June 3.

“At least 40 million people are currently unemployed through-out the country which makes up about 25% of the workforce.” Owner, Matt Giebel, said. “The staffing industry is usually the first industry to feel signs of recovery and over the past few weeks we’ve had more companies reach out to us looking for employees. As a result, we’ve put together this Virtual Job Fair series to prepare for the hiring ramp up we expect while keeping safe. We’re betting on a hiring free-for-all.”

Express Employment Professionals has put nearly 4,000 people to work in Winnebago County since they opened in April of 2018.

You can register for the virtual job series by clicking here​.