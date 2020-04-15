Rockford coffee company, City of Chicago agree on settlement of trademark infringement lawsuit

Back in February, Rockford-based Fire Department Coffee faced a trademark infringement lawsuit​ around the company's logo from the City of Chicago.

In its initial claim, the city alleged the similar style of intertwined letters in both monograms could confuse shoppers into thinking the product is affiliated with the Chicago Fire Department.

Now the Rockford-based veteran and firefighter-owned company and the City of Chicago recently agreed to an amicable settlement of the trademark infringement lawsuit.

As the settlement states, Fire Department Coffee's name will stay the same but it will be transitioning to a new logo over the next several months.

“While we don’t believe there was any wrongdoing on our part in creating our original Fire Department Coffee logo, we were able to resolve this lawsuit quickly and amicably, in conjunction with our plan to transition to a newly designed logo,” said Fire Department Coffee Owner, Luke Schneider. “We’re proud to be Rockford firefighters who make quality coffee that supports first responders, and this settlement allows us to continue to focus our energy on our business and its mission."