Rockford closing downtown streets for outdoor restaurant seating

The city of Rockford will be closing sections of downtown streets this weekend to allow for more outdoor restaurant seating on Friday afternoon.

In collaboration with the River District, at 3 p.m., the 200, 300, 400 and 500 blocks of E. State Street, the bridge on State Street, and Madison Street between E. State Street and Market Street will be closed to traffic. On Saturday morning at 8 a.m., the State Street Bridge and Madison Street will open back up.

However, the 200-500 blocks of E. State Street will remain closed until Sunday at 8 a.m. with North and South streets in the area remaining open.

In the pictures included in this article, the red lines designate closed streets while the green lines show available routes.

Businesses taking advantage of the closed streets will treat the area as an extension of their current outdoor seating and will be required to follow Gov. Pritzker's Executive Order and IDPH guidance. This includes requiring face coverings, placing tables six feet apart and not allowing a standing area for guests to congregate.

At this time, the following businesses plan to have street seating: Sisters Thai Café, Office Night Club, Abreo, Social, Vintage 501 Food Truck, Wired Café, Woodfire, CJ's Lounge, LiMaMar, Taco Betties, Ronit’s Kitchen, Quixotic Bakery, Velvet Robot Coffee Lab and Magpie.