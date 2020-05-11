Rockford church hosting free food drive

A Rockford church is expecting to feed 2,000 families by hosting a food drive.

City First Church is hosting a drive-through food distribution at the entrance of the main auditorium at 5950 Spring Creek Rd. on Tuesday, May 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., according to an administrative assistant with the church.

Milk, eggs and bread will be distributed while supplies last.

To provide an abundance of precaution, a City First Church member wearing PPE will deliver food to the trunk of each car. Each person receiving food must remain in their vehicle with the windows up to allow for minimal contact and maximum safety.

Dairy Farmers of America — a national cooperative —and Rock Prairie Dairy of Avalon in Wisconsin, donated and processed 4,000 gallons of milk. Loaves of bread and eggs provided through local food distributors, according to City First Church.