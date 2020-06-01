Rockford businesses react to looting

Businesses across the Rockford region are assessing the damage done from looting and vandalism.

"Our store is miles away from the demonstrations, this was purposeful. Purposeful activity came out here and that activity was criminal," Co-Owner of Clodius & Co. Jewelers Mark Clodius said.

Clodius will never forget the last weekend in May of 2020 when his store was broken into and looted. He says the hardest part is not losing the property, it’s more than that.

“Oh gosh, personally you feel violated, in particular, there is a sense that a real wrong has been done because we support our community," Clodius said.

On Charles st. Walgreens saw damage to the front windows. At Marie’s Pizza windows cracked, but did not break, and the alderperson who serves the area isn’t happy.

"I think these are thugs and I think these are gang members and I think these are people that were not a part of the whole peace walk and they are scaring everybody," Ald. Tony Gasparini said.

Although Saturday left thousands of dollars in damage, Clodius says in some ways he is lucky.

"Yes physically we're shaken but we know that the most important thing is the people and that no one was hurt," Clodius said.