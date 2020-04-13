Rockford average gas prices fall below $1.70

Gas prices continue to go down in the Stateline, continuing the trend around the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices fell another 7 cents in Rockford over the last week, bringing the average price of gas to $1.67 per gallon in Rockford. Over the course of the last month, the price id gas is down nearly 48 cents.

"As expected, and for the seventh straight week, the national average moved considerably lower, as well as gas prices in every state as retail prices continue to play catch up to the dramatic decline in market prices in recent weeks. And good news for consumers- contrary to popular belief, an OPEC deal over the weekend to cut oil production will actually not have a near-term impact on gasoline prices- not even one bit," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"Establishing a floor on ultra-low oil prices will hopefully keep U.S. oil production online instead of bankrupting producers. The aim is exactly that- keep production online- which will keep prices affordable going forward, instead of ultra-low prices shutting in oil production, leading to a slingshot in gas prices years from now. Going back to gas prices, I expect prices to continue moderating for now, as gasoline demand appears to remain near 50-year lows."

GasBuddy says the cheapest gas prices in Rockford is $1.13 per gallon today while the most expensive is $1.85 per gallon.