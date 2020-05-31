Rockford-area stores reportedly close after rumors of planned violence

Multiple stores across northern Illinois are closing early due to looting and to be prepared of any future looting and riots that may occur. The City of Rockford has issued a statement of stores closing early as well. You can read the statement at the bottom of the artlcle.

Here is the latest information of stores closed that's confirmed to 23 News:

5:50 p.m.

-- Blains Farm & Fleet (Stateline wide)

-- Freeport Cub Foods

-- Aldi (Route 173 in Machesney Park)

-- Target (Rockford and Machesney Park Locations)

-- Various Walgreens & CVS Locations

-- Save-a-lot on Riverside in Rockford

-- Old Navy in Rockford

5:30 p.m.

-- Schnucks in Roscoe is closing early at 7 p.m. Reports are saying all of the Rockford stores will do the same.

4:00 p.m.

-- Walmart said in a statement, "We’ll make the decisions to close or reopen stores in the area based on the needs of the community. As we continue monitoring the situations unfolding in cities across the country, we will keep our focus on prioritizing the safety of our associates and customers. "

-- All Walmart stores are closed as of 4 p.m., after receiving reports of possible planned riots at the locations.

-- One worker at the Walmart store on Walton Street tells 23 News all doors are barricaded with water jugs and wooden pallets. Employees are staying inside at this time.

