Rockford area Schnucks stores begin shortened hours through June 7

All Schnucks grocery stores in the region are starting a temporary change in store hours each day through June 7.

All locations will be open between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the pharamcy hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday and then standard hours Saturday and Sunday.

Here are the locations observing the shortened hours:

-- Cherry Valley: 2206 Barnes Blvd., Cherry Valley

-- Loves Park: 1810 Harlem Road, Loves Park

-- East State: 6410 East State Street, Rockford

-- 11th Street: 3134 11th Street, Rockford

-- Rockford Plaza: 2642 Charles Street, Rockford

-- Roscoe: 4860 Hononegah Road, Roscoe

Officials with Schnucks say they are closing early for the "safety of both our customers and teammates."