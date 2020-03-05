A local grocery chain is showing it cares when it comes to fighting hunger in the Stateline.

Rockford area Schnucks employees are taking part in Schnucks Cares Nights.

As part of the program, workers pledge to volunteer each Thursday evening at the Rockford Rescue Mission.

The expanded partnership also includes a $5,000 Schnucks donation to the mission which will help the nonprofit provide more than 2400 meals to those in need.

Schnucks has been partnering with the mission since 1998.

