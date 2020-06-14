Rockford Youth in Action and Empowerment group hosts rally against racism and hate

While many organizations that host protests have demands and a distinct message, The Rockford Youth in Action and Empowerment group do not. Its focus is to understand and unite the community.

"I'm asking you to condemn racism, I am asking you to condemn hate if you hear it, you see it you experience it, you let them know no,” Co-Founder of Rockford Youth in Action and Empowerment group Anthony Fort Jr. said. “We live in the new Rockford and we don't do that here."

Listening to inspire change, that was the underlying goal from Sunday’s rally against hate and racism. The group says it is ready to sit at the table and have serious dialogue with local leaders.

"We cannot wake up in the morning and decide what the community wants,” Co-Founder of Rockford Youth in Action and Empowerment group Blazey Onyango said. “The community decides what they want so that is why we are giving them a chance to give us their grievances, and then we will try our best to take it to the city officials."

The crowd of nearly one hundred people wrote down some of the things they would like to see change in the Rockford region.

"Cops are the hardest person in the world to fire even if they are found of misconduct so we need to change that,” Pastor at New Zion Baptist Church K. Edward Copeland said. “It has to be easier to get rid of, a lot of people are talking about there are only a few bad apples, ok if that be the case why is it so hard to get rid of those few bad apples?"

Organizers of the rally want supporters, attendee's and all people across the region to know, they hear you.

"We are all human beings and the nature of humans is that we will always have problems and we have to know how to tackle the problems, without fighting," Onyango said.

