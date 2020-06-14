Rockford Youth Activism weighs in on wanting change

Rockford Youth Activism hosted another rally this weekend to fight for reform, and to fight against injustice.

The organization has a different approach than others when it comes to implementing change. It listed specific demands it wants the city to meet moving forward. Spokespeople for the organization say they don't want to sit at the table with city leaders to "rubber stamp" inaction.

Sunday, RYA spokesperson Leslie Rolfe says they want everyone to understand there needs to be change in Rockford systemically from policy making to policing. He says a reason they don't want to meet with city or police officials is because they believe personal agendas could interfere. It's something he says happened in the past.

"It gets to a point where it can't be about a photo-op, or it can't be about just appeasement or something that looks good so white people in the city can be more relaxed or feel more at ease," Rolfe tells 23 News. "It's about keeping people uncomfortable until we can get to some sort of substantial change."

RYA is planning another rally and march on June 19, also known as Juneteenth, which commemorates the day slaves became free in the United States. It will be Friday at Ellis Parking Lot at 3 p.m.