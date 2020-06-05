Rockford Youth Activism to host fourth protest Friday

After wrapping up a peaceful protest Thursday evening, a local activism group has planned another protest for Friday.

Protestors lie on the ground with their hands behind their back at a peaceful march in Rockford Thursday.

Rockford Youth Activism posted on its Facebook page, announcing a fourth protest to be held at 5 p.m. at Carlson Ice Arena on Perryville Road.

Organizers called the event 'Rally Against Racism' and posted: "Bring your people, voices, drums and masks."

This comes on the heels of a peaceful yet powerful protest Thursday in Rockford, with more than 350 protestors taking to the streets.

After a brief rally at Saturn Park, the protestors took off from an empty Forest Plaza parking lot, crossing East State Street, blocking traffic in both directions near Mulford Road.

At one point, the whole group got down on the ground with their hands behind their backs for nearly nine minutes, which is the same amount of time George Floyd was on the ground before dying in police custody in Minneapolis.

According to police the protest remained peaceful, however many nearby businesses closed early or boarded up windows in case of potential looters.