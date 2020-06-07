Rockford Youth Activism plans for a long night of protests

The group Rockford Youth Activism is planning another protest for Sunday night. In a string of Facebook posts group leaders say the night will be the longest protest yet, and they encourage everyone to be well-rested.

They have yet to release a location for the demonstrations, but say it will start at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The City of Rockford tweeted that it will be at Haskell park.

On Facebook, RYA posted a list of guidelines for those looking to attend, saying:

"This WILL be the LONGEST protest yet.

-Be sure to come with at least one friend if possible. Feel free to ask around form groups.

-Bring along light snacks, beverage, food, and candles and bug spray.

-Be sure to bring masks for covid protection.

-Bring blankets, pillows, flashlights/lighting, bring a long a pen and paper."

The City of Rockford tweeted that they are aware of the protests starting at Haskell Park and N. Church Street, and are advising motorists to avoid the area tonight.