Rockford Youth Activism organizes fourth peaceful march in a week

The Rockford Youth Activism group hosts their fourth protest in a week marching for equality and demanding justice.

"I'm here to stand in solidarity with the black community and again to support this organization and show that I'm in the fight with them," said protestor Kamrin Muhammad.

Protestors started at the Carlson Ice Arena and at one point made their way to the Perryville Road and East Riverside intersection where they laid on their stomachs with their hands behind their backs paying their respects to George Floyd.

"And if we don't take about the effect of racism and how all of those factors work together to harm people of color then we're not going to come up with policy changes," said protestor Michelle Grochocinski.

Protestors also gathered at Puri Peace Plaza forming a circle around the monument and remembering people like George Floyd and Laquan McDonald.