Rockford Youth Activism hosts teach-in protest at Haskell Park

The Rockford Youth Activism Group hosts a different type of protest on Saturday however their mission and message remain the same.

"Everybody in this community should hear what these folks have to say,” said chairperson for the Rockford branch of Women’s International League for Freedom and Peace.

The teach-in picnic merged advocating with supporting as clothes, food and books were all available for people to take.

"It's just a very chill vibe out here, really family friendly,” said local protestor E. Brown. “I went to some of the protests too but this is just another phase of local activism."

Some farmers say they brought something small in hopes of making a big difference.

"I'm here with my vegetable seeds to share them with the community for free because everyone should have access to the tools they need to grow their own food,” said local farmer Allyson Rosemore.