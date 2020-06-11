Rockford Youth Activism hosts sixth march and says more planned for this weekend

The Rockford Youth Activism Group hosts their sixth march today through the streets of Rockford keeping the momentum behind their message going.

The Rockford Youth Activism Group hosts their sixth march today through the streets of Rockford keeping the momentum behind their message going.

Protestor and mother Nicole Davis brought her three daughters to Thursday evenings protest because she says she doesn’t want to see history repeat itself.

"It's just important to rally together and put a stop to this,” said Davis. “Everybody's life matters. We all matter.”

So, Davis and her daughters took to the streets marching with one simple goal.

"There's been a lot of injustice and it's just not right,” said protestor Jada Lewis. “I feel like this is just kind of a basic human rights thing to do because we're just begging for our lives."

Organizers say it’s not necessarily the size of the protests, but the impact it leaves on those who attend.

"Sometimes I don't know if there will be ten people or one hundred people, so I just try to make sure every time we come that however many people do come that they leave with something when they go,” said Rockford Youth Activism Spokesperson Leslie Rolfe.

Davis says the support surrounding these protests means a lot to her, and gives her hope for the future.

"It's really awesome to see the community come together and there’s so many different races that are here supporting the Black Lives Matter and that's just been awesome to see,” said Davis.

