Rockford Youth Activism hosts Juneteenth march

People gathered at Ellis Elementary School and shared why Juneteenth is important to them. The message from the march is for change one spokesperson with the Rockford Youth Activism says Friday’s demonstration is as close to a celebration as it gets.

"Happy Juneteenth I should of said that at the beginning my fault," Rockford Youth Activism Spokesperson Leslie Rolfe said.

Footsteps, speeches, and commemorating a historic day. Activists in the Rockford community recognize the day slavery was abolished, but many feel there is more work to be done.

"Juneteenth happened and that’s supposed to be the official end of slavery,” Rolfe said. “Within the 13th amendment, there were still things written in there that imprisonment could still lead you back to slavery."

"While we might be said we are free we are still captivated and we are still held down by those who can no longer see the point," Community activist Logan Lundberg said.

The Youth Activism did reiterate five demands for people in the crowd to hear and it believes each demand is important for the community to move forward.

"We need transparency we don't need it to be addressed behind closed doors or something that people can't see,” Rolfe said. “The community needs to know that we are in a place where when something happens we can also be told about what is happening so we can try to regain some kind of trust if it is at all possible to still do so."

When the march came to a halt at Mandeville Park, people enjoyed a meal, but without losing sight of what they say is important.

"Freedom, freedom is the ultimate goal," Rolfe said.