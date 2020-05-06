Rockford Woman's Club provides lunch for essential workers at Alden Park Strathmoor

For the past 94 years the Rockford Woman's Club has held an event to celebrate the category winners in the club's annual high school creative writing contest but this year things were done a bit differently.

The shelter-in-place order caused the woman's club to cancel this year's event and instead donate food to those working on the front line.

70 essential workers at Alden Park Strathmoor nursing home on Rockford's east side enjoyed a donated lunch from Toni's in Winnebago and while the winners in each of the 12 categories couldn't be celebrated during the event this year, 12 high school writers did receive certificates and money awards for their work.

"We are trying to always if possible find ways to honor the students who worked really hard on their poetry. So this was our way of honoring the finalists and people in the community who are making a difference for everyone," said Elisa Cadigan, Rockford Woman’s Club creative writing chair.

One of the big winners in this year's contest was Ellie Schnieder who won the Genevieve Taxon Award and $1,000.

The contest featured winners from Boylan Catholic High School, Rockford Lutheran High School, Durand High School, Jones Academy and Hallstrom Home School.