Rockford woman charged in Tuesday night stabbing

Just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, Rockford Police responded to the 4700 block of Trevor Circle for a call of a stabbing that had taken place.

Upon arrival, officers learned a 22-year-old male victim was in an argument with a female. It was later determined that the suspect stabbed the victim one time in the right shoulder.

The suspect was later identified at 19-year-old Ania Whitman-Herron of Rockford. Herron was later charged with aggravated battery with a knife and aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm.

The victim was later transported to a local hospital for treatment and remains in critical condition. Herron and the victim do know each other, according to police.