Rockford Wellness hosts rockin' wellness event

One local business re-opens its doors and hosts a family fun event with the goal of helping people get healthy.

Multiple vendors took part, from food trucks to a D.J. more than 30 people showed up to support local businesses in the area.

Rockford wellness gave some private tours of the facility, people associated with the business say it is more important than ever to prioritize being healthy.

"You know, I think people are really focused on wellness right now, especially coming out of COVID,” Kimberly Williams said. “We're excited to help people with that whole mission. I'm really excited about the group of people that we have here and even on a kind of rainy day, people are excited to get together and really support these local businesses."