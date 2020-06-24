Battery charges filed in connection to Wednesday's Walmart incident

UPDATE: 51 year old Donald Jarvis of Rockford has been arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Battery in connection to the incident.

Rockford Police say Jarvis saw the victim in the produce aisle and proceeded to batter him. The victim's 20 year old son intervened, and the victim, who has a concealed carry permit, pulled out his firearm and ordered Jarvis to stop. The gun was processed and returned to the victim.

Rockford Police responded to a weapons call at the Northridge Walmart near Alpine and Riverside in Rockford Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the store was evacuated and the suspect is now in custody. There are no further details at this time.

Responding officers say the incident started with a fight in the store and one of the individuals involved pulled a gun. Officials say no shots were fired.

Police say there is no ongoing threat with the community.