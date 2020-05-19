Rockford University prepping for fall semester, second COVID-19 wave

The President of Rockford University announced the school's intention to begin the fall semester with in-person instruction.

Rockford University intends to have the residence halls on open in the fall, President Fulcomer said on Tuesday morning, according to the university.

The school also stated it is aware that a second wave of the coronavirus will likely occur. The university claims to have several contingency plans being prepared.

"This includes not only asking our faculty to prepare for the possibility of both in-person and online delivery options for all classes, but also scheduling options that involve a hybrid blend of offerings to allow us greater ability to adhere to social distancing guidelines," according to the university.

Hybrid classes are educational courses that meet both online and in-person.