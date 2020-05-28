Rockford University offers students college credit for documented work training

A local university gives its students the chance to apply real world experience in the classroom.

"What we are doing is not only helping our students, it's helping our communities," said Mandolen Mull, Ph.D., Chair, Puri School of Business.

With the Forest City's workforce full of people looking to reach new heights, Rockford University's Puri School of Business tries to meet the industry where it needs it.

"We really take pride in listening to what the community needs, we talk to businesses, 'What types of skills are businesses looking for that you want your employees to have?'" said Anissa Kuhar, Director of Adult & Graduate Admission.

By offering course credit in exchange for work experience, Chair Dr. Mandolen Mull says students come to class more engaged and eager to share.

"Our classroom dynamics are going to be richer when we have individuals who come from a workforce. It's not just learning out of a book and it's not just learning from me, they start to learn from each other," said Mull.

Director of Adult & Graduate Admission Anissa Kuhar says the community's rich resources give students a great opportunity to advance their education.

"This is a fine balance between work and completing your degree, and by giving you credit, giving the individual credit for the work that they've already done, the on-the-job training, the documented work training, that helps you get closer to completing that degree," said Kuhar.

"You're further along on your path to career success, and a bachelor's degree and you're absolutely more than capable of achieving a bachelor's degree. And we're here to help you do that," said Mull.

For more information on how to enroll, click here.