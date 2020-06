The green light is being given to the Rockford Speedway.

On Wednesday night an announcement was made that the first race of the year at the track will take place on Saturday, June 27.

Rockford Speedway was supposed to kick-off its 73rd season back in mid-April. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was forced to keep its doors shut.

Tickets will go on sale on the speedway's website soon. General Manager David Deery will talk with WIFR on Thursday night on the Sports Ticket.