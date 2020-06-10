Rockford Rescue Mission welcomes customers to its thrift store re-opening

After temporarily closing its doors in the wake of the pandemic, the Rockford Rescue Mission's Thrift Store is ready to welcome customers once again.

"This is my favorite place to be," shopper Robin Hall said.

As the Rockford Rescue Mission re-opens its thrift store for the first time since the start of the pandemic, leaders there say they can feel the love.

"I came in this morning around 8, and there were already cars and people lined up in the parking lot. And that just says, people love us and we love our shoppers," Crystal Savage, Director of Marketing and Communications said.

Facing a $246,000 deficit, the Mission says the warm welcome by the Forest City community is a step in the right direction.

"We are 100% supported by our individuals, by our churches and our businesses, as well as our stores. So, just being able to open up today, it is a blessing," Savage said.

Having lived in the mission at one time, shopper Shannon Smith says the experience was nothing like what she expected.

"I was ashamed to go at first, but I had no choice. And, it was very uplifting, it was. I felt a lot of despair in the place where I was," Smith said.

But, Shannon says, she wouldn't change her experience for the world.

"We had our ups and downs in the place because there are so many women and so many kids, but still, all in all, it helped me get to where I am today," Smith said.

To keep everyone who visits the 20th Street store safe, new policies are in effect, including daily sanitizing of the shop, social distancing efforts and contactless donations three days a week.

Generating more than 20 percent of the mission's operating budget, the store is open Monday through Saturday.