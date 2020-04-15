Rockford Rescue Mission employee tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at the Rockford Rescue Mission has tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirms.

The Rescue Mission is working hand-in-hand with the Winnebago County Health Department since the news of COVID-19 spread in the community.

“Many of our clients have compromised immune systems and are very vulnerable. For the past month, we have taken every precaution to avoid outbreaks of illness within our walls,” Sherry Pitney, CEO said. “Everyone’s health and safety are top of mind as we proactively increase efforts to prevent the spread in this congregate setting.

Officials at the Mission say its shelters and other areas are routinely and thoroughly disinfected as part of its daily maintenance procedures. Guest and staff temperatures have been monitored twice daily as well as symptom screening under the watchful eye of our Hope Clinic medical professionals who are on site and available off hours for consultation. The Mission staff has been vigilant about educating the guests on proper hand washing procedures as well as the importance of social distancing.