Rockford Rescue Mission needs donations to keep up with demand

Shelves are bare across the stateline, leaving little supplies for community members. It leaves even less for the Rockford Rescue Mission which currently houses 165 people.

"We are in desperate need of cleaning supplies," says the Mission's Crystal Savage. "With 165 people we are really tying to keep everyone safe, and we really do need donations of cleaning supplies as well as toilet paper because those are things that we can not find anywhere."

Not only do workers need cleaning supplies, but a new normal means the Mission must change the way it services food, too.

"We're no longer doing lines, we're not doing the buffet-style," explains Savage. "Everything needs to be pre-packaged and then individually put out before our guests and residents come to sit down."

To go bagging options, like brown paper bags, are needed. Other items like pre packaged food helps as well. Leaders tell 23 News it could cost them $90 a day to purchase these items on their own.

Aside from requests for donations the facility leaders are implementing as much social distancing as possible. Blue marks in the dining hall now indicate where residents can sit to eat. Lounge areas also now have separated chairs.

"They don't have anywhere else to go, like this is their home," says Savage. "And so we're working to restructure what we normally have done."

She says they have faith that God and the community will help with the rest. "You know the Israelites were in the desert, and God provided the manna for them every day," she says. "And so we just have faith that our community will help us get that manna that we need every day, and that manna right now is cleaning supplies, toilet paper and food."

To donate these emergency items you can drop them off at the West State Street location Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.