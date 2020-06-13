Rockford Rescue Mission changes policies amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Rockford Rescue Mission is starting to implement new policies and procedures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, after being declared an area of concern by the Winnebago County Health Department.

Marketing and Communications Director Crystal Savage says they're taking more safety precautions to slow the spread of the virus, including spreading tables farther apart and increasing their cleaning efforts.

"We're very excited to start having some new faces at Rockford Rescue Mission and we're really excited to be welcoming back slowly some of our volunteers," said Savage.

Savage also says the Mission's Crisis Center is beginning to take new guests and the recovery program is accepting new residents.