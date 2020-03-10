Rockford Rescue Mission celebrates Life Recovery program graduation

Seven graduates are celebrating their success in Rockford Rescue Mission's Life Recovery Program, which gives people struggling with various issues a second chance at a fresh start.

"If he can clean up my life and make me a new person, he can do for anyone else," said Tiara McGee.

Members of the program feel blessed after completing the intensive residential experience.

"I feel very, very grateful. There's not really a lot of words to describe how I'm feeling tonight, but full of joy," said McGee.

For close to a year, mentors work one-on-one with the grads, helping them tackle their problems and giving them the tools they need to effectively approach any issue that comes their way.

"To give back in this kind of way and be able to see men and women become free from addiction and just live that life, there's nothing better," said Mike Hedrick.

Faith is a major component of the program, with graduate Tiara McGee citing her relationship with prayer as key to her transformation.

"At first, coming into the program, my faith wasn't where it needed to be. I feel internally grateful and excited about God and where he's brought me from," said McGee.

As she receives the certificate, Tiara says the life-changing program taught her that hope exists.

"For anyone out there that's maybe struggling in their addiction and maybe, they feel like they're alone, or unworthy, or there's no hope, there is. All they have to do is reach out," said McGee.

In a special moment, graduates also gave testimonies during the ceremony, thanking those who stood by them on their journey to recovery.

This marks the Life Recovery Program's 35th year at the Mission, which has been serving thousands of people in need in the Rockford region since 1964.