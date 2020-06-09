Rockford Rescue Mission Thrift Store to reopen Wednesday

The Rockford Rescue Mission Thrift Store will reopen on Wednesday.

Located at 2710 20th St., new policies will go in effect for the reopening.

— Contactless Donations: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

— Daily sanitizing of store

— Masks worn by store personnel and customers

— Social distancing

— No donation pick up service

“We know a lot of people count on Thrift Store to meet the needs of their families and to donate their items and help others. And we count on the income to fund our life changing programs," CEO Sherry Pitney said.

The Thrift Store closed March 23, creating a funding deficit of $246,000, according to the Rockford Rescue Mission.

“It is a large revenue amount to make up,” Pitney said. “But our closing also meant a hardship for our shoppers who need a low cost option to stretch their limited dollars at this difficult time."

To learn more about donating to Thrift Store or the Rockford Rescue Mission, visit here.