Rockford Real Estate experts offer advice for home buyers and sellers during this pandemic

Rockford Real Estate experts offer advice for home buyers and sellers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashleigh Geist and her fiancé Allen Pelton are first-time buyers settling into their new Machesney Park home.

"It's definitely exciting," said Geist. "Allen and I looked at eachother and we're like 'oh hey we're homeowners', and then we just automatically thought of what we could do with the whole house," said Geist.

Geist and her fiancé closed on the house pre-pandemic, but realtors offer advice for those in the market now.

"It's definitely a really great market," said Gambino realtor Heather Carter. "If you're wanting to buy a house or sell your house I would say right now is the time."

The home buying process can often be stressful and experts say to be clear about what you're looking for.

"Talk to your realtor have a very open and honest conversation whether you're the buyer or the seller," said Rockford Area Realtors CEO Conor Brown. "Make sure some of those expectations are set forth from the beginning."

If you find yourself getting overwhelmed professionals say it's helpful to take a step back.

Pause, breathe, and then approach whatever it is you need to sort through," said licensed clinical psychologist, Dr. Shiraz Tata.

Geist offers advice to other first time buyers.

"If you're going to get a house then jump right on it,' said Geist. "Put in an offer if you really want that house.